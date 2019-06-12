As a youth, became an Eagle Scout, joined the Air Force during the Korean War, served for 36 months in Germany and North Africa. Had the love of two wives, three children, three grandchildren, and a great granddaughter. Was a newspaper man for 40+ years, gold prospector, hunter, fisherman and artist. Leaves with no regrets. Jim is survived by his wife, Carole Love Forbes, and his children, Lynette Escobar of Fresno, Sharon Cardoso of Sacramento, and Jim Forbes of Wyoming. Friends and family are invited to attend the memorial service on June 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Farewell Funeral, 660 W. Locust, Fresno, Ca.