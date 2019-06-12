James Forbes (1932 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Forbes.
Service Information
Farewell Funeral Service - Fresno
660 W. Locust Ave. #101
Fresno, CA
93650
1800FAREWELL
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Farewell Funeral Service - Fresno
660 W. Locust Ave. #101
Fresno, CA 93650
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

As a youth, became an Eagle Scout, joined the Air Force during the Korean War, served for 36 months in Germany and North Africa. Had the love of two wives, three children, three grandchildren, and a great granddaughter. Was a newspaper man for 40+ years, gold prospector, hunter, fisherman and artist. Leaves with no regrets. Jim is survived by his wife, Carole Love Forbes, and his children, Lynette Escobar of Fresno, Sharon Cardoso of Sacramento, and Jim Forbes of Wyoming. Friends and family are invited to attend the memorial service on June 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Farewell Funeral, 660 W. Locust, Fresno, Ca.

Published in the Fresno Bee from June 12 to June 14, 2019
bullet U.S. Air Force bullet Korean War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.