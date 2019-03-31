Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Francesconi. View Sign

Preceded in death by his parents, Nickalino & Vivian Francesconi. Survived by his siblings Antoinetta Reeves & David Francesconi, as well as their spouses. Jimmy was raised in Fresno and spent the last 15 years in Bakersfield with his wife Marcie Francesconi & their two beloved pet girls, Lola & Sara. Jimmy was a proud father to three daughters, Tina Salatino, Rheanna Francesconi & Ivana Carter. He has three grandchildren; Cody Salatino, Ivana & Siena Carter. Jimmy was a Life Member of Soldiers for Jesus Motorcycle Club. He loved riding his Harley and was known by his brothers as "Old School." Jimmy knew no stranger, loved the Lord & enjoyed leading others to Him. His final ride will be on April 6, 2019 @ 11am at Disciples Church, 4500 Rosedale Lane, Bakersfield. SFFS