James W Gough, age 85, died peacefully December 30, 2019. He is survived by his children Michael and Marjorie, grandchildren Christopher, Jacob, Joshua and Tamara, and brother Norman. He was together with his wife Dianne for 60 years. James made the U.S. Air Force his career, serving in the Korean and Vietnam wars. He was an American POW in Vietnam and awarded two Distinguished Flying Crosses, the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, and the POW Medal. He retired as a Chief Master Sergeant in 1979 and settled in Fresno. James enjoyed traveling with his family, visiting friends, fishing, and tinkering in the garage. He enjoyed a full life and will be missed by family and friends.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Jan. 5, 2020