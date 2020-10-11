1/1
James Henderson
1936 - 2020
James Henderson
October 10, 1936 - October 4, 2020
Clovis, California - James "Jim" Henderson, one of three children, was born and raised in San Luis Obispo, California. Upon completion of his early education, he attended and graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, where he received his degree in Civil Engineering. The first of his many engineering accomplishments was participation on the design of the 1967 San Mateo Bridge. He and his first wife, Billie Jean Cranston, lived in San Francisco, California and had two sons, Stephen and Philip. It wasn't long into his career, when he received a job offer and made the move to Fresno, California. He spent the next 42 years working at American Paving Company, where he retired as Vice President. He helped American Paving Company procure and build many stretches of roads, curbs, gutters and various other paths and crossings all over Fresno and the surrounding areas. In 1977, he married Sharon Poore, and had two more children, a daughter Valerie, and a son Brian. Jim was an avid golfer, enjoyed traveling, a devoted fan of the San Francisco Giants and 49ers, loved to tell a good joke, and was passionate about his career and family. He was a good man, with a kind soul, and remembered by all for whom the lives he touched. He passed away peacefully in his home with family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer. Jim is survived by his brother Alva, sister Judy, step-mother Jan, and his children, Stephen and his wife Jacline, Philip, Valerie, Brian and his wife Susan, grandchildren, Alexander, Evan, Mitchell, Jackson, Lucas, Savannah, and Zachary. He is preceded in death by his wife Sharon (2005), parents, James and Velma. He is now at peace, pain free, and reunited with the love of his life. We are truly blessed to have known him and will miss him dearly.


Published in Fresno Bee on Oct. 11, 2020.
