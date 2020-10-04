1/1
JAMES JACKSON
1928 - 2020
James Allen Jackson, 91, of Sanger, California passed away at his home on Monday, September 21, 2020.

James was born on November 7 , 1928 in Linden, California. James worked for over 30 years for the Fresno County Roads Division.

James, better known as Jim, enjoyed hunting and fishing with his son Ken, was a member of the Fresno and Clovis Elks Lodge, and travelled extensively with his wife Louise in their RV to many places. Their favorite destinations were Pismo Beach where they brought their grandchildren year after year, and Yuma, Arizona, where they shared many great memories with friends from all over.

James was preceded in death by his parents, William Jackson and Ella Jackson, his siblings, and by his wife of 67 years, Louise Jackson and his son Kenneth Jackson.

He is survived by his daughter-in-law, Lynne Yamamoto Jackson. He is the beloved grandfather of Joseph Myers and his wife Darcy, Jeffrey Jackson and his wife Kate, and Aimee Jackson and the great-grandfather of Justin Myers, Cody Myers, and June Jackson.

Due to the current pandemic and social distancing guidelines, no service will be held at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to Jay Chapel.

www.jaychapel.com


Published in Fresno Bee on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jay Chapel Funeral Directors
1121 Roberts Avenue
Madera, CA 93637
(559) 674-8814
Memories & Condolences

October 3, 2020
Uncle James was a great man with strong ethics, morals, grit and determination. I loved him so much and learned from him too. He is finally home with our great Lord and the love of his life, Aunt Louise. May he Rest In Peace. Sending love and condolences to all.
❤ Dee Dee and family.
Dee Dee Mello Wisch
Family
October 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Jay Chapel Funeral Directors
