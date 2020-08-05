James Main

James Willard "Jim" Main, 80, passed away peacefully at his home. Jim was a lifelong resident of Fresno, Ca and a graduate of Fresno High in 1957. Shortly after graduating, he enlisted in the US Air Force. He was stationed at the Sembach Air Base in Germany where he later met his wife, Luise Heinrich. Jim and Luise married and returned to California in 1964. He worked for Pacific Bell nearly 40 years and enjoyed life long friendships with many of his co-workers. Jim loved family gatherings, camping, races at the Madera Speedway, reminiscing about growing up on West McKinley, hanging out with his grandkids, his dogs, NASCAR, and long conversations with friends and neighbors. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Maurine Main and his sister, Shirley Pratt. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Luise Main; son, Steven Main (Tanya) of Fresno, Ca.; daughter, Victoria Vicary (James) of Lexington, Ky; grandchildren, Katherine, Grace and Thomas Vicary and Lauren Main; niece, Pegi Kerber Morse and numerous friends, nieces, and nephews. The family would like to express our thanks to the staff at Kaiser Permanente and Hospice of Fresno for their wonderful care. Memorials may be given to the Central California SPCA (ccspca.com). Send condolences to vvicary22@gmail.com.

