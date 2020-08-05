1/1
James Main
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Willard "Jim" Main, 80, passed away peacefully at his home. Jim was a lifelong resident of Fresno, Ca and a graduate of Fresno High in 1957. Shortly after graduating, he enlisted in the US Air Force. He was stationed at the Sembach Air Base in Germany where he later met his wife, Luise Heinrich. Jim and Luise married and returned to California in 1964. He worked for Pacific Bell nearly 40 years and enjoyed life long friendships with many of his co-workers. Jim loved family gatherings, camping, races at the Madera Speedway, reminiscing about growing up on West McKinley, hanging out with his grandkids, his dogs, NASCAR, and long conversations with friends and neighbors. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Maurine Main and his sister, Shirley Pratt. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Luise Main; son, Steven Main (Tanya) of Fresno, Ca.; daughter, Victoria Vicary (James) of Lexington, Ky; grandchildren, Katherine, Grace and Thomas Vicary and Lauren Main; niece, Pegi Kerber Morse and numerous friends, nieces, and nephews. The family would like to express our thanks to the staff at Kaiser Permanente and Hospice of Fresno for their wonderful care. Memorials may be given to the Central California SPCA (ccspca.com). Send condolences to vvicary22@gmail.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved