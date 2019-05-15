Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Monfort Bowie. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

My Grandpa Paige Bowie, age 11 He has a good attitude towards life. He has the desire to be as active now as he's always been. I have great admiration and respect for this man. My grandpa has the determination to succeed at everything he does. He turned seventy years old this year though he acts like he's forty. He's been married more than half his life (46) to the same women, my grandmother. Aside from this he still runs the family business with my father. He has welcomed all his four children into the business and three of them are working with him today. (My family owns and runs four carwashes, one of them being in Sacramento.) If you think he does a lot right now, you've got another thing coming. When it comes to getting involved, my grandfather takes first place. He plays a big part in me and my sisters' life by keeping up with what we do. My grandpa comes and watches my basketball and softball games, as well as my sisters' gymnastic meets. Whether I'm playing at home or out of town, he tries his best to be there. When he arrives at a basketball game or a gym meet he just doesn't sit there like bump on a log either. He roots and cheers and has become a big fan of both our athletic activities. This is why it's not surprising that he plays some sports of his own. Active is an understatement when it comes to Gramp. He plays racquetball, skis and fishes in his spare time. He also cooks meals for himself and his wife. He cooks meals that are healthy and good for you. Because of this and the fact that he keeps active, you can understand why my grandpa is in such excellent health. The last reason why I admire my grandpa is because he's interesting and fun to be around. When my sister and I visit, he plays pool and other games with us. That's not all though. My grandpa also has a very intriguing history. He fought in World War 11 as a pilot and flew off an aircraft carrier called the U.S.S. Cabot. Jim was born on August 30, 1920 to Forest and Elizabeth Bowie of Lake Chelan WA. He passed away peacefully on May 3, 2019. On January 1, 1945 Jim married Kathleen Adair Andrews. After the end of He's been married more than half his life (46) to the same women, my grandmother. Aside from this he still runs the family business with my father. He has welcomed all his four children into the business and three of them are working with him today. (My family owns and runs four carwashes, one of them being in Sacramento.) If you think he does a lot right now, you've got another thing coming. When it comes to getting involved, my grandfather takes first place. He plays a big part in me and my sisters' life by keeping up with what we do. My grandpa comes and watches my basketball and softball games, as well as my sisters' gymnastic meets. Whether I'm playing at home or out of town, he tries his best to be there. When he arrives at a basketball game or a gym meet he just doesn't sit there like bump on a log either. He roots and cheers and has become a big fan of both our athletic activities. This is why it's not surprising that he plays some sports of his own. Active is an understatement when it comes to Gramp. He plays racquetball, skis and fishes in his spare time. He also cooks meals for himself and his wife. He cooks meals that are healthy and good for you. Because of this and the fact that he keeps active, you can understand why my grandpa is in such excellent health. The last reason why I admire my grandpa is because he's interesting and fun to be around. When my sister and I visit, he plays pool and other games with us. That's not all though. My grandpa also has a very intriguing history. He fought in World War 11 as a pilot and flew off an aircraft carrier called the U.S.S. Cabot. After that he went to Cal Tech and majored in Aeronautical Engineering. This college was one of the most, if not the most, prestigious schools in the country. As you can see I admire my grandpa for the wonderful person he is all around. He is living a very full and exciting life and probably will continue this type of life until he's 110. World War II and upon completing his education at Cal Tech, Jim and Kay moved to Fresno where they raised their four children. In 1950, Jim built, owned and operated the Whirlwind Car Wash on "H" street. In 1965, Red Carpet Car Wash on Blackstone and Holland opened, also owned and operated by Jim. Red Carpet would eventually become a family owned and operated business with three of the children and one grandchild joining in. Jim was a past president and lifetime member of the Lions Club. He was a past president and an active member of the International Car Wash Association. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, wife Kay, and Brother Stewart Bowie. He is survived by wife Evelyn Bowie, sister Alice Jane Ott of Manson WA. Son James T. bowie of Palm Desert CA. Son David Bowie and wife Lindy. Daughter Karen Calkins and husband John. And daughter Kathryn Bowie all of Fresno. Grandchildren Michael Bowie of Fresno. Paige Bowie and partner Danielle of Oakland and Christina Giguiere and husband Clark of Santa Barbara. Two great grandchildren Logan and Elizabeth Bowie of Fresno. Per Jim's request a small family service will be held locally. Remembrances may be sent to the at 550 W. Alluvial St. #106, Fresno CA 93711, or to the Veterans of Foreign Wars at 3585 N. Blythe Ave. Fresno CA. 93722. God's speed "Pops". You will be greatly missed!! Published in the Fresno Bee from May 15 to May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. 