James N. Ratzlaff, 79, of Fresno went to be with Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior, after losing his battle with cancer on March 9. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, he will be greatly missed. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16 at North Fresno Church-Mennonite Brethren, 5724 N. Fresno St., Fresno, CA 93710
Published in the Fresno Bee from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
