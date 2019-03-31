Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Pacini. View Sign

Mr. James (Jim) Pacini, of Clovis, California, born on April 7, 1946 in San Francisco, California, was raised in Fresno by the late Jimmy and Margaret Pacini, entered into heaven at the age of 72 on March 24, 2019. Jim was preceded in death by his daughter Jill Pacini Limpus and his wife Judith D. Pacini. He is survived by sons, James Jr and wife Leslie of Fresno; Jon and wife Merritt of Clovis; and Jeff and wife Michelle of Illinois; grandchildren, Holly Pacini, Jimmy Pacini and wife Rebecca, Lyndsey Pacini, Wesley Pacini and wife Erika; Emily Pacini Helmich and husband Matt, Kayla Pacini, Chelsey Limpus, Anthony Limpus; great-grandchildren; Ani and Mia Pacini; brother Mike Pacini and wife Debbie; sister Cammie Pacini, and many nieces and nephews. Jim graduated from Fresno High School in 1964 where he played baseball, football and was in band. After high school he began his higher education, interrupted by the draft, he enlisted in the US Air Force where he was stationed primarily in Guam. Upon completing his service, he returned home and continued his education, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminology from Fresno State University. In 1969, he fell in love with Judy Swanson. On March 21, 1970 they were married and he instantly had a family of 5. He accepted the role of Father of 3 young boys later adopting them and changing his role forever to Dad. In 1976 the family grew again with the birth of their daughter Jill. During these years Jim served as a Police Officer in Sanger, CA and taught administration of justice courses at Fresno Unified School District. He also coached football and baseball at Edison High School. The passion of his professional career began in 1980 when he was hired as the new secretary-manager of the Madera District Fair, moving his family to Madera, CA. He was no stranger to Madera, playing and pitching in the Madera Recreation Men's softball program on and off for 10 years. In 1989 he was offered and accepted the Secretary-Fair manager position in Lancaster, CA and successfully ran the Antelope Valley Fair for several years. Upon moving back to Clovis in 1994 he worked his remaining years with Caltrans as a Staff Services Manager I, before retiring in 2011. An avid golfer, he spent much of his retirement years organizing and participating in many charitable golf tournaments with The Easter Seals, Caltrans, and was the founding member of the American Legion Golf tournament. He was the Caltrans District 6 Club Champion 2011 and 2014. Jim most recently served as first vice commander of the American Legion Cecil Cox Post #147 and was honored as Legionnaire of the Year 2015-2016 and in 2018. Jim was to serve as the Legion Post #147 Commander for 2019. He was also a member of Elks #2599. Family and friends are welcome to attend a viewing at Boice Funeral Home, 308 Pollasky Ave, Clovis, on Monday April 1, 2019 from 1PM - 5PM. The Graveside Service will be at 10:00am at Clovis Cemetery followed by an 11:00am Memorial Service at Clovis Veterans Memorial District, 808 4th St., Liberty Ballroom. Remembrances can be made to American Legion Post #147, 508 4th St. Clovis, CA 93612. Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 31, 2019

