James R. Walton

September 26, 1928 - September 26, 2020

Mountain View, California - James Walton passed away on his birthday, September 26th. Born in 1928 in Sanger, California, Jim was the fourth child of Helen and Estey Walton. He graduated from Sanger High School in 1946, and went on to attend the University of California, Berkeley where he joined the Theta Delta Chi fraternity. He graduated from CAL in 1950 and was accepted into law school at Boalt Hall. He attended law school for three semesters and then enlisted in the Navy and served in the Korean War. Jim first reported to Naval Officer Training in Newport, RI for six months and was assigned to active duty aboard the USS Chara, an ammunition supply ship based out of Sasebo, Japan. Jim reached the rank of Lieutenant and was discharged from the Navy in July of 1955.

Jim married Muriel Papac on August 6, 1955 in Fresno. Jim and Muriel returned to Berkeley where he completed law school and was admitted to the California Bar in December, 1957. They then moved back to Fresno, where Jim got his first job as Deputy District Attorney. They had four children, Anne, Mary Kay, Nancy and Brian, between 1957 and 1963. In 1962 the family moved to Sanger where Jim was named Judge of the Sanger Justice Court and established a private law practice, Aye & Walton later becoming Walton & Mitchell. Jim continued to practice law into his 80's. Not only was he a trusted advisor to many, but also a good friend. He will always be remembered for his wisdom, his generosity and his honesty.

Jim was extremely civic minded and held leadership positions in many local organizations including the Sanger Chamber of Commerce, the Kiwanis Club and the Fresno County Civil Service Commission. In 1993, Jim was named Citizen of the Year by the Rotary Club. Jim was passionate about preserving the history of the community of Sanger. He was instrumental in the development of the Sanger Depot Museum and President of the Sanger Historical Society for 35 years.

A devoted father and grandfather, Jim loved his family. He took great pleasure in making every holiday special for his children when they were growing up. He shared wonderful summers with extended family at Bass Lake where he could be found most evenings at the barbecue or leading the family sing-a-long. Jim was an active grandfather "Papa", who got a big kick out of his 14 grandchildren when they were little and loved sharing funny stories about things they said and did. As they grew up, he was extremely proud of their varied interests and accomplishments. Uncle Jim was much loved by his 24 nieces and nephews. He was an avid fan of the San Francisco Giants and the CAL Bears and loved good music and a good tennis game throughout his life.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Muriel, his parents Estey and Helen Walton, and his siblings John and Robert Walton and Catherine Kelley. Jim is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Anne and Dennis Hance of Los Angeles, California; his daughter and son-in-law, Mary Kay and Eric Down of Portola Valley, California; his daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Jeff Closs of Menlo Park, California; and his son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Laura Walton of Charlotte, North Carolina. He has fourteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren who loved their "Papa" dearly. The family is planning a celebration of his life in September 2021. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Sanger Historical Society, P.O. Box 44, Sanger, CA 93657 or the Nazareth House of Fresno, 2121 N. First Street, Fresno, CA 93703.





