Jim was born September 4, 1939 in Indianapolis, IN and passed away March 15, 2019. Jim was preceded by his wife of 47 years Marlene in 2014, and is survived by his brother Charles Scott, daughter Carissa Greenhill and sons Derek DowDell and Dane DowDell. He is also survived by six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Jim is a Veteran of the US Navy and retired from the Fresno USD. He was a friend to many, most of whom surely never forgot him. A Memorial Service will be held at The Terraces at San Joaquin Gardens, his home for the last several years, on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 3:00 PM. 5555 N. Fresno St., Fresno 93710. Remembrances may be made to The Terraces at San Joaquin Gardens Foundation; or the Fresno Rescue Mission.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 9, 2019