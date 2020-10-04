James Scroggin

Jim Scroggin was born to Charles and Betty Scroggin in Fresno, where he lived all his life. He graduated from Addams Elementary and Jr. High, Fresno High, Fresno City, and Fresno State. Jim's career began as a teacher and ended as an administrator. He retired in 2001 after 31 years in education. He was very active in the Knights of Columbus, rising through the chairs to State Deputy (twice) to being elected to the Supreme Board of Directors, which allowed him the opportunity to travel. Jim was also an avid Bulldog fan, Foundation member, and Hoops Club member. He attended as many games as possible in football, men's and women's basketball, softball, baseball, and an occasional volleyball game and wrestling match. Jim is survived by his wife of 51 years, Lisa, his daughter Andrea Pezoldt (Brad), son Ray, grandchildren Jenna and Max Pezoldt, sister Sandy Berenbaum, and brother David Scroggin. The family would be grateful for donations to be sent to Hinds Hospice at 2490 W. Shaw Ave. Fresno, CA 93711 or the charity of your choice
, in Jim's name. Due to the Covid restrictions, mass at Holy Spirit Church is limited and graveside services are private.