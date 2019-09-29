Jan grew up amongst the vineyards on her parents ranch in the Barstow Colony. She attended Barstow Elementary and Central Union High School. She played on the girls tennis and basketball teams. Jan went to both the University of Nevada Reno and Fresno State where she graduated with a Bachelors in Education. She also earned a Masters in Physical Education at Cal Poly. Jan was a lifelong educator teaching for 38 years, starting in Dos Palos and then Fresno Unified School District. The highlight of her career was when she became the Athletic Director of Bullard High. She was an active member in the Fig Garden Woman's Club. Her passions were gardening, cooking, traveling, playing cards, and spending time at Dinkey Creek. Jan is preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Ethel Holland and her son Holland Locker. She is survived by her sister Donna, sons Paul and Ed, step-children Linda, Tim, Nancy and 3 grandchildren. Memorial will be November 9, 2019 at the Fig Garden Woman's Club at 10:30am.