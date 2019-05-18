Jan "Toots" Manning, 62, of Fresno, CA, bravely vanquished the world & relinquished it April 25th, 2019. A true warrior, Jan lived a full & inspiring life, in spite of a 10-year journey with breast cancer. Born to John Barrett & Joan Price, May 13th, 1956 in Chicago, IL, Jan grew up in Brooklyn, NY. She graduated from Hackensack High & studied Psychology at Fresno City College. Jan married Glenn "Maddog" Manning on May 15th, 1976. Well known for her beauty & strength, Jan regularly shattered gender stereotypes. She was an avid rider of motorcycles & was one of Fresno's first female riders. Jan was as confident a rider & mechanic as any man. Jan's mechanical prowess won her & her esteemed 1973 Shovelhead many accolades. She was featured in multiple issues of Easyriders magazine & earned the title of Best of Show at the 1988 Auto-Rama. Jan's grit, works, & life was the stuff of legend & magic. To know her was to know love & perseveranceshe was a force unlike any of her time. Possessing an incredible love for her community, Jan was known by many as a constant source of encouragement. A sober member of AA for more than 30 years, she helped countless others find recovery. Jan had a deep love for animals of all types & was a lifetime supporter of the Chaffee Zoo. She was particularly fond of German Shepherds & kitties. Jan's very essence was defined by the love she had for her daughters. She tirelessly worked to ensure her daughters not only inherited her beauty, but her strength & determination. Jan loved her children more than life itself & that is no doubt evident in how she led her life, including the last decade thereof. Survived by daughters Heather Sorensen & Harmony Manning, son-in-law Clarke Sorensen, two grandchildren, & countless friends. Preceded in death by her husband Glenn. Celebration of life is May 18th, 2019 at the Alano Club of Fresno at 1:30pm. "Somewhere on a desert highway. She rides a Harley Davidson. Her long blonde hair flyin' in the wind. She's been runnin' half her life. The chrome & steel she rides. Collidin' with the very air she breathes."
Published in the Fresno Bee on May 18, 2019