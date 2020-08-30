JANEEN CRANE

Janeen was born as Dorothy Nancy Talley in Long Beach, California to 13 year old Lillian Grace Talley, who reluctantly gave her up for adoption. Through the Children's Home Society of California, on June 28, 1937, Glenn W. and Beulah Traylor of Santa Paula, California, paid the $50 adoption fee to finalize the adoption and renamed their daughter Janeen Lorraine Traylor. Janeen was raised without siblings and would go on to spend her early years in and around the Santa Paula area. She was fond of telling stories about her Santa Paula community and their participation in World War II efforts, such as selling war bonds and saving tin foil, string, newspapers and rubber bands. Later in pre-adolescence she traveled to Guam, Philippine's and China, courtesy of the Navy, with her mother and step-father Marty Henderson. Janeen had a passion for military planes and ships, and would read historical books and biographies of war heroes, politicians and 1950's movie stars. She loved animals, camping, the Dodgers, and big band music of which she had an extensive collection. As a child she loved Lassie (whom she met), and throughout her life carried a flame for Roy Rogers and Trigger; Dale Evans not so much. As a teen she worked as a life guard, a movie usher, and for a radio station. As an adult she earned a pilot's license, and worked various jobs including: air search and rescue (Civil Air Patrol), social work, a National Park Camp Host, and a Licensed Vocational Nurse serving children's mental health. She loved family genealogy and creating memory albums of her travels to such places as Mexico, China, Thailand, Italy and Canada. Janeen married Leonard Eugene Baker and gave birth to 5 children: Denise, Michael, Patty (who died soon after birth), Janell and Rodger. Later she would marry Phillip Charles Crane and together they adopted two children, Christy and Jennifer; and honorary daughter Jeannie Jeung. In her late 40's Janeen located her birth mother and discovered she had two brothers, Larry and Jim Babbitt. She was able to establish a wonderful relationship with each. Janeen was preceded in death by her first husband Leonard Eugene Baker, her daughter Patty, and son-in-law's Juan Garza and Clarence Sidney. She leaves behind: husband Phillip Charles Crane; daughter Denise Wyand Garza, grandson Brian Nash and his wife Philica; son Michael Carter Baker and grandchildren Courtney, Jeremy, Brandi and Linda Baker Delgado; daughter Janell Sidney Brown, son-in-law Kenneth Brown, and granddaughters Kelly Johnson, Nichole and Jessica Sidney; son Rodger Baker, daughter-in-law Elaine, and grandsons Phillip and Christopher and his wife Tiffany; daughter Christy Crane Alewine, son-in-law Anthony Alewine, and granddaughters Hallie Cooper and her husband Devon Cooper, and Ayanna; daughter Jennifer Crane and grandchildren Nathaniel and Naya Ritter; and Jeannie Jeung Goff Heaton, and grandchildren Audra Goff Powe and her husband Kevin Powe, and Todd Goff and his wife Poonam. In addition, Janeen leaves numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, and many loving friends and extended family. We give special thanks to Mom's second cousin Jackie Martindale Berkebile for taking care of our Mom. If you would like to honor Janeen, please consider a donation to the National Democratic Party or to the American Cancer Society
.