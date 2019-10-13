Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gary and Janet Kalustian, husband and wife for more than 55 years, died three weeks ago within hours of each other. They were at different medical facilities in Fresno, miles apart, but were able to share a last phone call. Gary passed away the next morning, September 20, 2019, at the age of 77. Janet died 18 hours later, on September 21, at the age of 76. They had devoted their lives to each other since their marriage on Feb. 21, 1964. They bought a modest house in the middle of town and raised two children, Kristine and Brian. Gary was a master meat cutter and one of the genuine personalities at Sam's Deli. He never forgot a customer's sandwich, right down to the condiments, and he made a personal connection with each one. Janet worked in the raisin industry as an inspector. Their joys simply revolved around their grandchildren, Quincy and Jonah Kalustian and Ara Arax. If you wanted to find them on a Friday night in Fall, you needed only to go to the Bullard High side of the football stadium. They were people without pretension, unless you counted Gary's pride in his barbecued lamb and chicken. Janet selflessly took care of Gary for the past six years as he suffered from severe depression. She did not know until the end that she herself had stage 4 cancer. They are survived by daughter, Kristine, and her husband Donny Arax, and son Brian and wife, Amber, and their three grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held in November.

