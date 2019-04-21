Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Janet Virginia Ayers was born in Portland, Maine and died peacefully on January 9, 2019 in Fresno, California. Janet graduated from Fresno High School and then Fresno State College. She joined the Navy and was a Wave during WWII. When she returned to Fresno, she was employed as a Deputy Probation Officer for Fresno County. In November 1948, she married Robert Monroe Heeren, to whom she was married for 61 years. After the arrival of their first child, Janet stayed home to raise their family. She and Bob built three homes together, and spent as much time as possible at their cabin at Huntington Lake. After Bob's retirement, they travelled around the world and explored countries on six continents. Janet enjoyed working with Bob on their real estate business, which she continued after his death in 2009. Preceding her in death were her daughter Linda Heeren, husband Robert Heeren, and brothers Ralph Gleason and Robert Ayers. Janet is survived by her daughter Carol Sanders, son-in-law Tom, and granddaughter Kimberly; her daughter Lisa Heeren and her partner Craig Everett; and her half-sister Cindy Carpenter of Portland, Maine. The family would like to thank AngeliCare, San Joaquin Gardens, and Saint Agnes Hospice for their kind and compassionate care at the end of her journey. The family also thanks Linda for her invaluable support and love all these years. A Memorial Service will be held on April 26, 2019, 11:00, at Belmont Memorial Park. Remembrances may be made in Janet's memory to a . Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 21, 2019

