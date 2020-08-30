1/1
Janet Carvalho
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Carvalho passed away on August 11, 2020. Janet was born on January 14, 1937 in Hanford, CA to Frank and Ola Schoefer. The oldest of four girls, Janet graduated from Downey High School in Modesto after which she relocated to Fresno to attend college. In 1957, she married Frank Carvalho Jr with whom she had three children. When their youngest child started school, Janet returned to Fresno State to get her teaching credential. After subbing, Janet was hired to teach at Eastin Arcola Elementary school in Madera Unified School District. She retired in 1995 after teaching for 24 years, all at Eastin Arcola. She then relaxed on the family farm in Kerman until moving to Autumn Ridge Assisted Living in 2014. Janet battled Alzheimer's for a number of years before her passing from Covid-19. Many thanks to Autumn Ridge Assisted Living and Compassionate Care Hospice for their loving care of Janet. Janet was pre-deceased by her husband Frank Carvalho Jr. She is survived by her daughter Patty Carvalho of Kerman; son Ron Carvalho and his wife Sherry of Texas; and son Rick Carvalho and his wife Michele of Clovis. She is also survived by her grandchildren-Kimberley (Jeremy) Fowler of Sanger, Melissa (James) Bertao of Clovis, David Carvalho of Arizona, and Nicole Carvalho of Texas. She is also survived by her great-grandson Jack; and her sisters Katy Rimmel of Pine Grove, Barbara Morgan of Elk Grove and Jo Smith of Missouri. Private graveside services were held at Fresno Memorial Gardens and arrangements were by Cherished Memories Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
3000 E. Tulare Street
Fresno, CA 93721
559.320.1111
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved