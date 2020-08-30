Janet Carvalho passed away on August 11, 2020. Janet was born on January 14, 1937 in Hanford, CA to Frank and Ola Schoefer. The oldest of four girls, Janet graduated from Downey High School in Modesto after which she relocated to Fresno to attend college. In 1957, she married Frank Carvalho Jr with whom she had three children. When their youngest child started school, Janet returned to Fresno State to get her teaching credential. After subbing, Janet was hired to teach at Eastin Arcola Elementary school in Madera Unified School District. She retired in 1995 after teaching for 24 years, all at Eastin Arcola. She then relaxed on the family farm in Kerman until moving to Autumn Ridge Assisted Living in 2014. Janet battled Alzheimer's for a number of years before her passing from Covid-19. Many thanks to Autumn Ridge Assisted Living and Compassionate Care Hospice for their loving care of Janet. Janet was pre-deceased by her husband Frank Carvalho Jr. She is survived by her daughter Patty Carvalho of Kerman; son Ron Carvalho and his wife Sherry of Texas; and son Rick Carvalho and his wife Michele of Clovis. She is also survived by her grandchildren-Kimberley (Jeremy) Fowler of Sanger, Melissa (James) Bertao of Clovis, David Carvalho of Arizona, and Nicole Carvalho of Texas. She is also survived by her great-grandson Jack; and her sisters Katy Rimmel of Pine Grove, Barbara Morgan of Elk Grove and Jo Smith of Missouri. Private graveside services were held at Fresno Memorial Gardens and arrangements were by Cherished Memories Funeral Home.

