Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Hovannisian. View Sign

Elizabeth was born March 28, 1930 in Fresno to Martin and Victoria Soligan. Elizabeth graduated from Fresno High in 1948. After graduating, she went to work in the family business, Martin's Flower Shop on Fulton Street, next to the family home. Elizabeth loved all sports, especially baseball, and would cheer on the Giants throughout her life. She was an avid reader, and loved traveling with her family and friends. She married Tony Hodoian on October 23, 1954, and was blessed with two wonderful children and their spouses, Larry and his wife Jamie Hodoian, and Janet and her husband Ralph Hovannisian. She was also a very proud and devoted grandmother to Kasper and Joshua Hovannisian. Funeral services will be held at Holy Trinity Armenian Church on Friday, February 15 at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Trinity Armenian Church, 2226 Ventura Ave, Fresno, CA 93721 or California Armenian Home, 6720 E. Kings Canyon Rd, Fresno, CA 93727. Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close