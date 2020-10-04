Janet Lynne Huffman (Brister) came into this world on December 1st, 1956 in Palm Springs, California to the delight of her Mom, Billie Mae Brister (Green), her Dad, James Duree Brister, and her two older brothers James Allen and Richard Duree Brister. Janet passed on September 17, 2020, joining her brothers and father in her heavenly home. Janet is survived by her Mother Billie (age 98) her husband John, Her son Christopher and his wife Theresa Huffman (Bennett) grandchildren Dakota and Landon Huffman, her sister Marianne Irving (Brister) and Brother in Law Scott Irving and many nieces and nephews all who will miss her dearly. Janet had a love for the great outdoors and mountains. She also had a great passion for all creatures great and small and a special way with her first love... horses. Jan met the love of her life John at Reedley College in 1975 where they both pursued forestry management. During College she spent one season on a fire crew. Most recently she worked at Kings Canyon National Park as a Front Desk Clerk during the 2013, 2014 and 2015 Seasons. She previously worked for California Edison in Guest Services at Camp Edison in Shaver Lake, California. She oversaw check-in/out, camp guest activities and campground maintenance. She also worked at Jorgensen Company doing inside and outside sales of safety equipment around the Fresno-Clovis area. Jan started Huffman Family Daycare when her son was little and ran a successful daycare operation from her home for 11 years. Her best job (according to Jan) was working as a Wilderness Ranger doing trail maintenance, surveying, establishing new trails, meeting with the public, creating campfire programs and overall recreation and wilderness management. Jan was a beautiful person inside and out. Her great love for her friends, family and all her creatures sparkled in her beautiful eyes and her smile could light up a room. Jan's great passion for Horses took her riding on the beaches and mountain trails of California she especially loved riding along the Point Reyes Seashore Wilderness area. Jan loved gardening, cooking, decorating, reading, great movies and time with her beloved dogs, horses, family, and friends. Her most favorite time spent recently was being grandma to Dakota and Landon. This was her biggest joy! Jan's happy laugh and wonderful recipes (she would just make up herself) will be greatly missed by all that knew her. In Lieu of Flowers, the family asks that remembrances be sent to: Backcountry Horsemen of California San Joaquin Sierra Unit www.bchcsjsu.org Memorial Services will be held at Chapel of the Light in Fresno October 24th at 2:00 Please send request to attend, due to restricted capacity, to jhuffman7648@gmail.com

