Service Information Graveside service 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM Mountain View Cemetery

Surrounded by family, Janet Freeland Lee embraced her Savior in the early morning of August 17th, 2019. Born June 17, 1938 to John and Katherin Freeland in Santa Monica, Janet's father was a salesman and her mother a technical librarian for Lockheed. Janet and sister Ellen grew up in a little bungalow on North Myers Street in Burbank, where both attended John Burroughs High School. In 1957, she met Edward Thomas Lee at Chaffey Junior College in Upland. In a town of 6,000, their engagement made the local paper, "Betrothal of Miss Freeland, Edward Lee Follows JC Campus Romance." They were married in an Episcopal church on April 12, 1959. They immediately became fruitful and multiplied, and Janet poured herself into raising her children: Jeffrey Lee, Joseph Lee, Samuel Lee, Virginia Rivera, and Steven Lee. Four boys. One girl. Five kids. Six years. Onward. In the early years Janet and Ed moved a lot: from Westmorland (59-64); to Ontario (65- 66); to Anaheim (67-68); to Corona (69-72); to Walnut Creek (73-77); to Fresno in 1977. Growing up, the kids took great advantage of the "free range" parenting of the time. With Ed often away on sales trips, Janet kept the wild household fed, bathed, and together. She was famous for her birthdays, Christmases, camping vacations, and beach trips. Mom made each kid, cousin, neighbor, and friend always feel special, loved, fed, and prayed for. Always. In the Fresno years, Janet put down roots, attended church regularly, and developed her counseling ministry. She loved seeing her kids grow up, go to college or into business, get married, have grandkids (17 of them). As the kids moved out, she gave her life away by caring for her mother in law, Effie Lee (1991). At the same time, husband Ed was diagnosed with colon cancer. Two years later, Dad lost his battle at the age of 55. Nanny Jan, as she was affectionately known, downsized after Ed's passing and continued as the family center. In the Wishon house she cared for her mother, our Gramma Kay, until she passed in 2005. Janet volunteered as a Fresno County Sheriff's Chaplain for years, comforting people in their darkest hour. She listened to the police scanner at home so she could pray for the sheriffs, dispatchers, and those in need. Mom could never say no to someone in need. She always kept the door unlocked, always trusted God, always ignored concerns of the kids. Always. And she loved animals, especially her dogs, which were: Muffin, Bell, Choo Choo, Josephine, Sandra, Musty, Sammy, Liesel, Pollyanna, Ruthie, Pooh Bear, Molly, Charlie, Lilly. Nans tuned the TV to Animal Planet or CBN before she left the house so her "kids" wouldn't get lonely. An amazing gardener, her yards were lush sanctuaries for birds and visiting neighbors alike. As her health declined with age, Nanny Jan moved in with daughter Virginia and son-in-law Frank, where she enjoyed three wonderful years of family living. Word went out on Friday, August 16th that Nanny's time was here. The huge family packed in and out--her room alive with voices reminiscing and saying goodbye to their Momma and Nanny Jan. Circled around her bed, the family sang "I'll Fly Away" to the strum of a ukulele--a moment of joyful sorrow. We held Momma's hand, stroked her hair and told her it was okay to go. At 1:16 a.m. she breathed her last. We love you, Momma, Nanny Jan. We are so happy for you now...with your Father...always. A graveside service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery on Saturday, Aug. 31 from 9:30-10:30a.m. The service will be followed by a reception at The Bridge Fresno from 11am-1pm. We invite anyone who knew our amazing Mom, Janet, Nanny Jan to join us and share your memories. 