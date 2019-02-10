Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Mary Alves. View Sign

Janet Mary Alves born January 21, 1925 in Modesto California. She passed away February 3, 2019 in Reedley California. She was married to Melvin Alves, Sr for 50 years. The lived in Selma, Ca. Melvin Sr preceded her in his passing in 1998. She leaves behind her son, Melvin Alves Jr, a Grandson David Alves, a granddaughter Diane Higginbothem, & five great-grand children. She leaves her sister Lorraine Grandoni, one niece and four nephews. She was a farmers wife, bookkeeper, mother, Grandmother, GreatGrandmother. The Rosary will be Sunday Feb 10 @ 6:00pm in Selma at Page Funeral Home. Visitation 5-7:00pm. The Mass will be held Monday February 11th @ 9:00 at St Joseph's Church in Selma.