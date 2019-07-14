Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Reinhardt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Janet V. Reinhardt passed away on Sunday, July 7th at the age of 95. A native Fresnan from the sturdy stock of what many call The Greatest Generation, Janet grew up during The Great Depression, watching "The Grapes of Wrath" unfold first-hand in epic California fashion. From behind the counter of her father Cyrus' country store in Malaga on old Hwy 99, she and her little sister Barbara witnessed the desperate Okie dust bowl migration to the San Joaquin Valley in the 1930's while her mother Clara taught grammar school. On the eve of the Pearl Harbor attack on Dec. 7th, 1941, she enjoyed a night out dancing at Fresno's Rainbow Ballroom, not knowing that her future husband was booking bands for the joint before joining the Navy in the fight against the Japanese in such deadly battles as Okinawa. In 1954, Janet married him, now Stanford Law graduate and respected local attorney LeRoy J. Reinhardt, Esquire, with whom she would remain for over a half a century as the matriarch of a large industrious family. By 1960, they had five children and had acquired a ranch in Clovis which they ran together growing peaches, grapes and grain. They called it the "Triangle 7-R Bar Ranch"... the 7-R was for the size of the Reinhardt clan. Being that LeRoy was a gentleman rancher, lawyer by day and rancher by night and weekend, it made the ambitious undertaking a real handful for Janet and the kids. She famously drove tractor plowing fields while pregnant with her twins to hold up her end of the bargain. Once all of her children were grown, Janet obtained her license and joined the burgeoning world of California real estate sales, where she was a mainstay in the valley for decades. Janet was predeceased by her loving husband LeRoy and beloved eldest son Garth, but is survived by her four children; Brad of Fresno, Stacy of Phoenix, Rodney of Fresno, Rhonda of Fish Camp, her grandchildren; Alisha, Grant and Erica and her great-grandson Landon. As per her wishes, no funeral will be held. Happy trails, Janet... Published in the Fresno Bee on July 14, 2019

