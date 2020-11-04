Janette Conner

May 8, 1938 - October 25, 2020

Selma , California - Janette "Janet" Conner was born on the beautiful day of May 8th 1938, she passed away on October 25th 2020. She has lived in Selma, Ca for 60 years with her late husband Alvin Conner. Janet is survived by her four beautiful daughters Terryann Simons of Selma, Ca, Diane Hatch of Clovis, Ca, Linda Conner of Selma, Ca and Alisha Conner of Selma, Ca. Janet has her descendants of 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren. When she was young she grew up in Monmouth, Ca on a ranch with her parents Blunda and Esther Khan, Her sister Jenny Alcantar, and her two brothers Lawrence and Albert Khan. She will be missed, but never forgotten.





