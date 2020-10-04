Janice Lynn Dunnington was born on August 28, 1946 in Modesto, Ca. Janice passed away peacefully on September 22, 2020 in Clovis, Ca. She graduated from Sycamore H.S. in Modesto. She received her Bachelor's degree Business Mangement from Fresno State in 1976. She enjoyed being an accountant and bookeeper majority of her career. She was a lovely woman, her family, frends and co-workers always thorougly enjoyed her presence. She is preceded in death by her husband James Edward Dunnington and her parents, Max and Shirley Haller of Modesto,Ca. She is survived by her sister Cami McAmis, son Jeff Cole, stepsons Mike Dunnington and Edward Dunnington, 7 grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of New Hope Community Church and was baptized there. She loved the people there and attended every Sunday. Janice was very artsy and crafty. She made stained glass, crocheted, knitted and built things. She was an avid reader and was a wizard of crossword puzzles. Later in life, she pursued ceramics and painting and really developed a knack for it. She entered her projects in the fairs and won countless ribbons. She was very proud of her work and had so many ceramics around that she gave them away to everyone. She loved her country home and being outdoors with the animals she loved and raised. Janice also loved to travel, fish, hunt and camp. She is in Heaven now and will be greatly missed. Memorial Service to be held on 10/9/20 at 10:00 a.m. at New Hope Community Church located at 4620 E. Nees Ave./ Clovis ,Ca. 93611

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store