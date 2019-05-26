Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Rae Nelson. View Sign Service Information Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crescent 111 South Oak St. La Crescent , MN 55947 (507)-895-2518 Service 10:00 AM Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crescent 111 South Oak St. La Crescent , MN 55947 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Janice Rae Nelson, 84, passed on to our Lord Jesus Christ on May 15, 2019, in Palm Bay, FL from Parkinson's Disease complications. Jan was born near La Crescent, MN on a small farm October 19, 1934. She was the third of six children of Amanda (Doely) and Joseph Williams, and the only daughter. She attended grade school in a one-room school house, graduated from Central High School in La Crosse, Wisconsin, in June, 1951, and studied X-ray technology at St. Francis School of Nursing in La Crosse. She met her husband Ronald S. Nelson on a blind date at at La Crosse State College dance in 1951. Ron and Jan were married on February 6, 1954, and they cherished every day of their 65-year marriage. Jan is survived by her husband Ronald, a retired physician, their three children and their spouses, John R. Nelson, a cardiologist/researcher, and his wife, Zarrin; Bruce R. Nelson, an electrical engineer, and his wife, Beth; and Karen Rae Nelson, a French linguist, and her husband, Victor; four grandchildren, Ashley Rae Nelson, an internist; Kristen M. Nelson, a psychiatrist; Liane W. Nelson, a law student; and Isabelle Bronya-Rae Vianu, a medical student; two step-grandchildren, Kristi Nori Shigyo, an emergency physician; and Craig Tetsuro Shigyo, a pastor; two great-grandchildren and two step great-grandchildren; her brothers, Daniel, Joseph, and Edward Williams. Her two older brothers, Delvin and Gerald Williams, preceded her in death. Jan went to work as a Physical Therapy Technician when Ron went to medical school at age 35, and then managed his medical office for 25 years in Fresno, CA. Jan earned her pilot's wings at age 54 and joined the 99's, a women's pilot organization. Jan and Ron made many trips to Mexico with Liga International, the Flying Doctors of Mercy, volunteering their medical services in local clinics. Over the years Jan was an avid square dancer, outdoorswoman, and traveler. Always active, Jan took up water color painting and covered the walls of their home in Fresno with her impressions. She also served on their church council and the Fresno Community Hospital Foundation Board. She was a member of PEO, an organizer of the Sierra Hospital Alliance, and an active member in LARCS. Jan and Ron retired in 2001 and became snowbirds commuting between Fresno, CA and Palm Bay, FL, first in a Cessna 210 airplane, and finally, in a motorhome. Viewing and services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home and Chapel, 111 S. Oak St, La Crescent, MN 55947. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Janice's name to the University of Louisville Foundation, Dr. Robert P. Friedland's research fund, 132 East Gray Street, Louisville, KY to support Parkinson's Disease research. 