Janice Ventura, 79, a lifelong resident of Fresno County, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at her residence in Easton. Janice was one of three children born to Henry and Erma Roth. She attended local schools graduating from Washington Union High School where she met the love of her life John "Jack" Ventura. While at Washington Union High School, Janice was chosen as the FFA Sweetheart. Following graduation she worked at the Fresno Irrigation District. Jack and Janice married in 1961 and would have been married 55 years when he passed away in July of 2016. A homemaker, Janice was also a very supportive farmer's wife and devoted mother. For a time she also worked with friends at Easton Western Wear, and later worked as a receptionist for Dr. Nick Kazarian in Easton, retiring in 2015. The Ventura family have always been an integral part of the Easton Community. Janice was involved in many activities including St. Jude Catholic Church and it's Altar Society, The C.P.D.E.S Portuguese Hall where her husband Jack had been a long time board member, and as a board members wife she helped out on all the various functions of the Hall, The Fresno County Cabrillo Civic Club #10, a volunteer at the Fresno Food Bank, and also assisted at the Fellowship of Christian Athletes events. Janice also enjoyed spending time with her families Roth Motor Sports Team events. But most of all Janice was a warm endearing person with a smile that could light up a room and a voice that was immediately recognizable. In addition to her husband Jack, Janice was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Erma Roth. She is survived by her children; Todd Ventura and his wife Lynette of Easton, Cathy Guaglianone and her husband David of Clovis. She is the beloved sister of Dennis Roth and his wife Teresa and Gloria Payne all of Fresno, and is the sister-in-law of Arlene Yparrea and Steve Ventura and his wife Janet all of Easton. Janice is the cherished grandmother of Brent and Tara Ventura, Gabriella Brisco and her husband Kenneth, and David Guaglianone. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 2 PM to 8 PM at Jay Chapel in Madera. Recitation of the Rosary followed by Mass of Christian Burial will on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Mary Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church, 4636 W. Dakota Avenue, Fresno, 93722. Interment will follow at Washington Colony Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to the John "Jack" and Janice Ventura Scholarship Fund at Washington Union High School, 6041 S. Elm Avenue, Fresno, CA 93706 or to the C.P.D.E.S. Portuguese Hall, 172 West Jefferson Avenue, Fresno, CA. 93706. Jay Chapel, 1121 Roberts Avenue, Madera, California (559)674-8814