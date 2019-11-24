Janie Price was taken from us on November 15, 2019 one day after her 72nd birthday. She was preceded in death by her mother, Oleta Cope and her father, Delmer Wood. She is survived by her husband Rodney Price, daughter Dara Priest & husband, Hunter Priest, three grand children Hunter Jr, Dominic and Nya, her brother David Wood and wife, Tiffany Wood and two children David Jr. and Dylan. The graveside services will be held on November 26, 2019 at the Clovis Cemetery, 305 N Villa Ave. at 10:00 am with a celebration of life at 12:00 to 5:00 pm at the Clovis Veterans Memorial Hall at 808 4th St, Clovis, CA. She was a dear and cherished friend to so many and will always be remembered for her humor, her loving spirit and a giving and open heart.