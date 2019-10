A prayer service will be held Saturday, October 12th at 1:00pm at the Sikh Institute of Fresno 4827 N. Parkway Drive Fresno, CA. 93722

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sikh Women's Organization of Central California, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, lovingly founded by Guddi Sidhu.

These can be sent to the above address.