Jay Milles
Jay Milles was born in San Diego, CA. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Judy Milles of Clovis, sons Tom Mills of Barnsdall, OK, and Ken Mills of Faliston, MD, stepson Rick Mullins of Visalia, daughter-in-law Marcela Mullins of Visalia, stepchildren Sandra McCutcheon and her husband Jim of Caliente, Stacey Red and her husband Ron of Fresno and grandson Giovanni Mullins of Visalia. Jay enjoyed gardening, reading, football and cooking. Most of his jobs evolved around selling some type of product. He believed in making his customers friends and then tried to fill the needs they had. He loved serving his Lord at church by ushering, cooking meals, and helping Judy with projects she was involved in. Memorial Service will be on the outside patio of: Trinity Community Church 12168 N. Willow, Clovis Tuesday Sept 15th 10 AM Hawaiian attire suggested

Published in Fresno Bee from Sep. 6 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Trinity Community Church
