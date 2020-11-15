Jean Bisceglia

January 5, 1918 - November 11, 2020

Fresno, California - Jean Snider Bisceglia, centenarian and Home Executive, died of natural causes on Wednesday at the age of 102. She was wife to Bruno T. Bisceglia (deceased) and mother to Julie, Bruno Jr.(deceased), Steve, and Clarinda Bisceglia. She has 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Jean was the last of four daughters born to Ethel (Cox) and Charles Snider in Bellefontaine, OH. She graduated from Muskingum College in New Concord, OH in 1939 and went on to study voice and piano at the Julliard School in New York City. in 1944 she landed a singing role in the original run of the hit Broadway musical Oklahoma!

Arriving in Fresno as Bruno's bride in 1946, Jean quickly settled into raising children and supporting Fresno's civic organizations. Over the years she held leadership roles in Candlelight and La Feliz Guilds, and was active in Junior League and Monday Study Club, but she was especially devoted to the Fresno Musical Club. For years she helped to organize FMC's annual concert series, bringing top classical music performers to Fresno. Later, she helped establish and administer FMC's Belle Ritchie scholarship.

Jean played bridge avidly well past her 100th birthday. She enjoyed great health until the COVID-19 pandemic, which impacted her mobility and social life. She had a sharp sense of humor, valued grammatical precision, and loved a good joke. We will miss her, and cherish our memories of her.

There will be no immediate services due to the pandemic. Donations in her memory can be directed to Fresno Musical Club, Julliard School, or Muskingum University.





