Jean Delores Filgas passed away peacefully in her sleep, at the age of 95, on Tuesday, July 22, 2020. She was born in Goodhue, Minnesota on March 31, 1925 to Justine Hofschulte Ryan and Eugene Thomas Ryan, the third of four sisters, followed by four younger brothers. Along with her seven siblings, Marietta, Lorraine, Audrey, Lloyd, Lyle, Eugene, and Michael Ryan, Jean grew up on the family farm. After moving to California and settling in Fresno, Jean and her husband, Stanley Filgas, raised their growing family of eight children - Cheryl, Dale, Janell, Alan, Joan, Nancy, Ronald, and Annette, while operating a flooring and carpet business with Stanley's brother, Albert. After their children were grown, Jean provided bookkeeping services for Filgas Carpet Company, where she worked for many years. Her deep faith always played an important part in her life, providing the foundation for many family and social gatherings. She provided untold support and assistance for her children, and countless hours of childcare for many of her grandchildren. In addition, she still found time to volunteer many hours at the school library at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Elementary School. Jean, along with Stanley, for many years, were active members of the SOKOL organization, a social and gymnastic group that stressed the idea, "A strong mind in a strong body". They formed life-long bonds with many local members, attending meetings and events well into their nineties. After living for many years in Fresno, and then in Clovis, they moved to the Nazareth House of Fresno, where they were provided loving care by a wonderful team for the past two years. Jean was preceded in death by her siblings, Lyle Ryan, Lorraine Robinson, and Marietta Falk, and by her two sons, Ronald and Dale Filgas. She is survived by her husband, Stanley Joseph Filgas, and four siblings, Audrey Murphy of Oceanside CA, Lloyd Ryan of Red Wing MN, Eugene Ryan of Hastings, MN, and Michael Ryan of Pepin WI. She also leaves behind six children, Cheryl Glenn (Mark), Janell Mendoza, Alan Filgas (Rose), Joan Filgas, Nancy Roberts (Ron), and Annette Simmons (Greg). Grandma Jean will be also be missed by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family members. The family wishes to thank all of the staff and volunteers at the Nazareth House who have cared for Mom for the past two years. A private burial will be held, with a Memorial Celebration and Mass to be scheduled at a later date.

