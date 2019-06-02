A celebration of her life will be held at Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave, Fresno, Ca., Sunday June 9, 2019 at 2 pm. Reception with hors d'oeuvres immediately following at 3 pm in the Rec Hall. Jean was a remarkable woman. Born in a small town in West Virginia, she was the valedictorian of her high school graduating class, became a Registered Nurse following her degree in nursing from West Virginia University and ultimately achieved her MBA. She retired from Saint Agnes Hospital in 1984 after 37 years. The last 10 years at Saint Agnes, Jean held the position of Vice President of Medical Staff Services and Quality Assurance. Along with her husband Vincent, she traveled extensively and visited every continent, some more than once. She was a Life Master-level bridge player, a collector of paintings by local artists, a gourmet cook and a connoisseur of classical and jazz music. Whatever she did, she did well. Jean met the love of her life, Vincent, in West Virginia during a double date at a bar... an ice cream bar. Jean and Vincent were devoted to each other and were inseparable throughout their long marriage. She was her husband's biggest fan, often accompanying him to his jazz gigs. She loved her family and encouraged her children and grandchildren to follow their dreams including education and creative arts. Jean was raised in a blended family with many siblings and half siblings. She had a vibrant personality and treasured her many lifelong friends. She is survived by Vincent, her husband of 67 years, daughters Karen (David) Bakkegard, son-in-law Chet Gaudaur, Sandra (Glenn) McPherson, Cheri (John) Sperl, grandchildren Heather, Ian (Christina), Jamin, Kristin, Alex (Whitney) and Russell as well as sister Dorothy Holt RN of Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her parents Hazel and Benjamin Blackman, twin sister Joan, half-sisters and brother and her beloved daughter Debbie who passed in 2014.
Published in the Fresno Bee on June 2, 2019