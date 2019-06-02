Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Moats. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Hope Lutheran Church 364 E. Barstow Ave Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Memorial Gathering 3:00 PM Hope Lutheran Church 364 E. Barstow Ave Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A celebration of her life will be held at Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave, Fresno, Ca., Sunday June 9, 2019 at 2 pm. Reception with hors d'oeuvres immediately following at 3 pm in the Rec Hall. Jean was a remarkable woman. Born in a small town in West Virginia, she was the valedictorian of her high school graduating class, became a Registered Nurse following her degree in nursing from West Virginia University and ultimately achieved her MBA. She retired from Saint Agnes Hospital in 1984 after 37 years. The last 10 years at Saint Agnes, Jean held the position of Vice President of Medical Staff Services and Quality Assurance. Along with her husband Vincent, she traveled extensively and visited every continent, some more than once. She was a Life Master-level bridge player, a collector of paintings by local artists, a gourmet cook and a connoisseur of classical and jazz music. Whatever she did, she did well. Jean met the love of her life, Vincent, in West Virginia during a double date at a bar... an ice cream bar. Jean and Vincent were devoted to each other and were inseparable throughout their long marriage. She was her husband's biggest fan, often accompanying him to his jazz gigs. She loved her family and encouraged her children and grandchildren to follow their dreams including education and creative arts. Jean was raised in a blended family with many siblings and half siblings. She had a vibrant personality and treasured her many lifelong friends. She is survived by Vincent, her husband of 67 years, daughters Karen (David) Bakkegard, son-in-law Chet Gaudaur, Sandra (Glenn) McPherson, Cheri (John) Sperl, grandchildren Heather, Ian (Christina), Jamin, Kristin, Alex (Whitney) and Russell as well as sister Dorothy Holt RN of Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her parents Hazel and Benjamin Blackman, twin sister Joan, half-sisters and brother and her beloved daughter Debbie who passed in 2014. Published in the Fresno Bee on June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close