Jean Taylor Nicholson
1926 - 2020
Sanger, California - Early Monday morning, Nov. 30th, 2020 our beloved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, mentor, and dear friend went to meet our Lord in Heaven.
Jean was the ultimate positive, caring and compassionate person in so many ways – and behind every great man is a greater woman, known in the community for an iconic marriage and partnership with Coach Dean Nicholson for 68 years. Jean was truly the epitome of a supportive caregiver, hostess, educator, Lord's servant and selfless community leader. Such the influence and pillar of strength she was, Jean's positive attitude allowed every person she touched to feel uplifted, joyous, and loved. Recently Jean stoically battled through the loss of her dear sister, Ginger; cherished daughter, Cindy; and beloved husband, Dean but is now at peace and reunited at her eternal home.
Jean was born June 16th, 1926 in Fairbury, Nebraska to Lloyd and Marion Taylor. She graduated in 1948 with a Bachelor of Arts in Teaching from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and Kearney. Jean first met Dean at the University school library where Dean worked and when he first set eyes on Jean walking through the doors he said… "This is the most beautiful woman in the world. I'm gonna marry that gal!" Dean & Jean married in 1948 in Kearney, Nebraska. They moved to Sanger, where Dean taught mathematics and coached at Sanger High School in 1951, and had lived in the community ever since.
Jean's accomplishments include – Sanger's Mother of the Year, founding member of FCA Fellowship of Christian Athletes Sanger chapter, Founding member of Young Life Sanger chapter, PEO sister for 76 years and founding member of Chapter QJ, active member of the Sanger First Presbyterian Church, and Grand Marshal of Christmas Toyland Parade. In 2013, she was honored along with husband Dean by the City of Sanger, when former students, players, and fellow teachers and friends joined at the center of town for a celebration at which time a scholarship for graduating seniors of Sanger High School was established.
She is survived by her sons, Robert (& Dana) and Tom (& Diane) Nicholson; son-in-law, Michael Hudson; grandchildren, Jonathan Hudson, Ashley (& Jack) Cahill, Brittney (& Drew) Phillips, Brandon Nicholson, Brodie Nicholson and Breeana Nicholson; and great grandchildren, JJ and Dawson Cahill; and a number of other relatives whom she loved dearly.
A private graveside service will be followed by a public Celebration of Life Memorial Service to be scheduled next year when it is safely allowed by the Fresno County Health Department.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the 'Nicholson Tribute Fund' for Sanger High School Senior Scholarships, 2211 Webster Street Sanger CA 93657.
"Absent from the body, Present with the Lord"
-2 Cor. 5:8
wallinfuneralhomes.com


Published in Fresno Bee on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WALLIN FUNERAL HOMES
1524 9TH ST
Sanger, CA 93657-3125
(559) 875-6555
December 5, 2020
Jean was such a warm, caring person and a P.E.O. sister for 46 years. She was an example for all of us, and will be greatly missed, but now she is happy with her heavenly family.
Mary Ellen & Dick Emerson
Friend
December 5, 2020
I first met Mrs. Nicholson at the First Presbyterian church in Sanger, then again as a high school friend and classmate of Cindy's. Over the years I was able to renew the acquaintance at gatherings and events when I visited Sanger. Jean was always kind and welcoming. I will remember her beautiful smile. My deepest sympathy and condolences to Tom, Bob, and the entire Nicholson and Hudson families.
May Delap
Friend
December 5, 2020
December 5, 2020
December 4, 2020
As President of Chapter QJ of P.E.O. International Chapter I extend deepest sympathy to those who have suffered the loss of this beloved lady.
Jean was a founding member of our chapter here in Fresno 60 years ago. We will miss her and remember her fondly.
Carol Reaj







Carol Rea
Friend
December 4, 2020
Jean was a much loved PEO Sister in ChsptetvQJ.
December 4, 2020
Kay Suddath. PEO sistet
Friend
December 4, 2020
Growing up in the First Pres. Church family in Sanger, Jean was always lovingly referred to as Aunt Jean in our household. She always had a smile, kind word or wonderful food to share with all. May God bring the family peace and comfort knowing that Jean is in heaven with Uncle Skeeter. Love to Bob, Tom and their families.
Patti Perkins-Carpenter
Friend
December 4, 2020
Jean was a special lady, a good and faithful servant.
Jim Lehman
Friend
December 4, 2020
On behalf of Tim and Valerie Arquiette we send our deepest condolences. What a great and faithful woman Jean was.
Valerie Arquiette
Friend
December 3, 2020
Mrs. Nicholson will be remembered as the kindest person I have ever known. Taft school’s favorite room mother. My condolences to Tom, Bob, family, and friends. May she Rest In Peace.
George Rico
Friend
December 2, 2020
Jean will truly be missed. Knowing she is now with her Lord, husband and daughter is a comfort. We enjoyed keeping in touch on birthdays and holidays. God bless the Nicholson family. RIP Dear friend.
Dan & Terry Williamson
Friend
December 2, 2020
Jean was a wonderful friend and I loved her dearly.
Janet Barrett
Friend
December 2, 2020
Jean was a lovely lady. Her light still
shines through the smiles and kindness of her children and grandchildren. ☦Memory Eternal❤
Nancy Penny
Acquaintance
