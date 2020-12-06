Jean Taylor NicholsonJune 16, 1926 - November 30, 2020Sanger, California - Early Monday morning, Nov. 30th, 2020 our beloved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, mentor, and dear friend went to meet our Lord in Heaven.Jean was the ultimate positive, caring and compassionate person in so many ways – and behind every great man is a greater woman, known in the community for an iconic marriage and partnership with Coach Dean Nicholson for 68 years. Jean was truly the epitome of a supportive caregiver, hostess, educator, Lord's servant and selfless community leader. Such the influence and pillar of strength she was, Jean's positive attitude allowed every person she touched to feel uplifted, joyous, and loved. Recently Jean stoically battled through the loss of her dear sister, Ginger; cherished daughter, Cindy; and beloved husband, Dean but is now at peace and reunited at her eternal home.Jean was born June 16th, 1926 in Fairbury, Nebraska to Lloyd and Marion Taylor. She graduated in 1948 with a Bachelor of Arts in Teaching from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and Kearney. Jean first met Dean at the University school library where Dean worked and when he first set eyes on Jean walking through the doors he said… "This is the most beautiful woman in the world. I'm gonna marry that gal!" Dean & Jean married in 1948 in Kearney, Nebraska. They moved to Sanger, where Dean taught mathematics and coached at Sanger High School in 1951, and had lived in the community ever since.Jean's accomplishments include – Sanger's Mother of the Year, founding member of FCA Fellowship of Christian Athletes Sanger chapter, Founding member of Young Life Sanger chapter, PEO sister for 76 years and founding member of Chapter QJ, active member of the Sanger First Presbyterian Church, and Grand Marshal of Christmas Toyland Parade. In 2013, she was honored along with husband Dean by the City of Sanger, when former students, players, and fellow teachers and friends joined at the center of town for a celebration at which time a scholarship for graduating seniors of Sanger High School was established.She is survived by her sons, Robert (& Dana) and Tom (& Diane) Nicholson; son-in-law, Michael Hudson; grandchildren, Jonathan Hudson, Ashley (& Jack) Cahill, Brittney (& Drew) Phillips, Brandon Nicholson, Brodie Nicholson and Breeana Nicholson; and great grandchildren, JJ and Dawson Cahill; and a number of other relatives whom she loved dearly.A private graveside service will be followed by a public Celebration of Life Memorial Service to be scheduled next year when it is safely allowed by the Fresno County Health Department.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the 'Nicholson Tribute Fund' for Sanger High School Senior Scholarships, 2211 Webster Street Sanger CA 93657."Absent from the body, Present with the Lord"-2 Cor. 5:8