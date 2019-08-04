Jeanette Bernadine Meisner marched into the world on October 15, 1938. She was welcomed by her parents Leo and Millie Kleim; along with big sister Marlene. Jeanette grew up in Sanger, and graduated from Sanger High School. She met her husband, Wayne Meisner, "dragging the main" in downtown Fresno in the 50s. It would become a lifetime partnership that produced two daughters, four granddaughters, and many tons of grapes. Jeanette passed away on July 24, 2019. A homemaker, Jeanette took pleasure in working in her yard. She also enjoyed trips to the coast. Her feisty wit was sure to keep those around her on their toes. She was a great support to her husband and his farming career. Jeanette is predeceased by her parents, husband, and daughter; Michelle Meisner. She leaves behind her daughter: Melinda Muzio and her husband Michael, and four granddaughters: Aubrey, Brynna, and Camryn Muzio; and Arielle Di Pinto; as well as her sister; Marlene Schmidtgall. Her dogs, Cyndi & Shorty, will also miss her very much. A private ceremony was held last week at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Donations celebrating her life may be made to Hinds Hospice or donor's favorite charity.