Jeanne was born on December 7, 1944 to Barbara and John Irola. She passed away on April 14, 2019. She attended St. Teresa Grammar School, San Joaquin Memorial High School and Fresno State College where she earned her degree and teaching credential. Jeanne enjoyed traveling the world as an airline stewardess for TWA for a few years before she began teaching in the Fresno/Clovis area. She gave birth to two children - Michael and Jeannette. Soon after, she became disabled as a result of a brain surgery to remove a tumor. Despite her disability, she bravely learned how to cope with her situation and was able to care for her family. Being the powerful force she was, she faced obstacles bravely, without self-pity and was an inspiration to those who knew her. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Ansolabehere, and her parents Barbara Rafferty and John Irola. She is survived by her husband, Mike Ansolabehere; her daughter, Jeannette Socha; and her grandson, John Socha. A mass in her honor will be held on Friday, April 26 at the St. Paul Newman Center at 10:00 am in Fresno followed by lunch at the same facility. Religious Service Information St Paul Newman Ctr

1572 E Barstow Ave

Fresno, CA 93710

