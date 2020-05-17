Jeanne Hamada, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away on May 4, 2020, at the age of 74. Jeanne and Lindsay had 50 years of life along with their three sons, John, Kenneth, and Greg, and grandchildren. Jeanne is preceded by her Father and Mother, William Sherman and Marie Francis Tilley, sisters Laverne Boline and Linda Bivens. She is survived by her brothers John Tilley and Norman Tilley. Jeanne was born, December 16, 1945, at St. Luke Medical Center in Pasadena, CA. She was raised in Southern California and later moved to Chico, CA to finish High School. She met her husband, Lindsay while in Chico in 1969. They married, November 28, 1970 in Stockton, CA at the University of the Pacific at Morris Chapel. Lived in Stockton for two years and moved to Selma, CA and later onto a ranch in Kingsburg. Jeanne was a city girl, but was transformed into a country wife where she became the gardener with a green thumb and could make anything grow. She had an art for growing roses, flowers, and a vegetable garden. Jeanne worked at Hamada Packing and worked numerous years for the USDA as an All Products Inspector. She was an active member of the Clay School Mother's Club, Kingsburg Junior Women's, and member of the Kingsburg Buddhist Church. Jeanne embraced the Japanese culture, learning to cook Japanese food, sushi, mochi, and other dishes for Oshogatsu (Japanese New Year). Jeanne, Lindsay, and the boys were able to camp, making life-long friends. She was able to travel to England, Scotland, and Spain while son Ken was at College in England. She loved her family and raising three sons and watching her grandchildren grow. She loved animals, cats, dogs, fish, and the numerous hummingbirds who returned every year. Jeanne always had a joke or two to tell, along with all her stories of life that she loved to share. She never met a stranger, always wanting to help along with an infectious smile. She wanted to be remembered with a smile, not with tears. "Missed maybe, but never forgotten."

