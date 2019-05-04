Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeannette Dominguez. View Sign Service Information Page Funeral Chapel - Selma 2014 Arrants Street Selma , CA 93662 (559)-896-1240 Rosary 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Page Funeral Chapel - Selma 2014 Arrants Street Selma , CA 93662 View Map Funeral Mass 9:00 AM St. Joseph's Church 2441 Dockery Ave Selma , CA View Map Memorial Gathering 12:00 PM Spike and Rail - Swan Court 2910 Pea Soup Anderson Blvd Selma , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jeannette Dominguez was born in Sanger, CA on February 20, 1950 to Cruz and Helen Flores and returned home to our heavenly father on April 29, 2019. For those individuals that were blessed to know Jeannette, know that she was a true artist in the kitchen that unquestionably loved to serve others. She regularly loved to shop, laugh, and spoil her family with gifts. Moreover, Jeannette will be forever remembered as someone who embodied the definition of selflessness through acts of genuine kindness each day. In this respect, most of her days throughout retirement were spent with loved ones in Selma, California - the city she resided in for the entirety of her life. She leaves behind her Sister, Liz Hernandez, her Husband, Tony Dominguez, two children, Kristen Hernandez and Christopher Dominguez, her niece and nephew, Roseanne Garcia and Jonathan Hernandez and two grandchildren Abbie and Noah Hernandez. A Recitation of the Holy Rosary for Jeannette Dominguez will be held on May 7, 2019 at Page Funeral Chapel in Selma, CA from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Page Funeral is located at 2014 Arrants St, Selma, CA. On the morning of May 8, 2019 a funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph's Church in Selma at 9 a.m. St. Joseph's Catholic Church is located at 2441 Dockery Ave, Selma, CA. At noon, following the mass, loved ones are invited to the Spike and Rail - Swan Court located at 2910 Pea Soup Anderson Blvd, Selma, CA. Our loving "Nini" and "Nana" will be greatly missed. Published in the Fresno Bee on May 4, 2019

