Jeannie was born and raised in Clovis. She worked as a Cosmetologist. Preceded in death by her parents, Jack & Lois Parker, & Neva Whitley. Brothers, Chester & David Parker, Danny & Troy Laird. Surviving sister, Judy Parker Mann,her son Dennis & daughter Shawna Bizieff, Grandkids, Chris Greico, Josh Servis, Amy and Max Servis. Many loving and adoring Nieces and Nephews, Cousins, and Friends that will all miss her dearly. Special thanks to Valley Healthcare Staff and St. Agnes Hospice care providers.

Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 29, 2019