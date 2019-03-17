Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeannine L. Blanchard. View Sign

Jeannine Blanchard passed away on March 6, 2019, in Fresno, at the age of 86, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. She was born on September 26, 1932, at home on a farm near Dawson, Minnesota. She was the first of three children born to Bud and Selma Torstenson. Jeannine grew up on the farm, surrounded by a loving extended Norwegian family. She attended a one-room country grade school, arriving by horse and sleigh with her father in the winter. She was confirmed at age 13 at Lac qui Parle Lutheran Church, and then attended high school in Dawson, where it was said she was "lovely to look at, delightful to know." She attended Augsburg College in Minneapolis and nursing school at St. Barnabas Hospital, graduating with an R.N. degree in 1952. She worked as a surgical nurse at North Memorial Hospital for several years. Jeannine married Robert Blanchard on August 4, 1956, at Lac qui Parle Lutheran Church, and the couple bought a home near Lake of the Isles in Minneapolis. They had two children, Dan and Sara. The family moved to El Centro, CA in 1965, and then to Fresno in 1967, where Jeannine got her master's degree and worked for many years at the Central California Blood Center. Jeannine lived a life of adventure, curiosity, learning, and friendship. She loved literature and music, and was an avid traveler, reader, book club member, and tennis player. She sang in church choirs, served as a PEO member, belonged to Bethel Lutheran Church, and participated in the National Society of Arts and Letters with her husband for many years. She took her children to Europe, to her ancestral home in Norway, and to her parents' farm every summer. She had a courageous, faithful, and steadfast spirit, and she will be deeply missed. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert, and is survived by her children, Dan of San Diego and Sara of Fresno; their spouses, Jennifer and David; her grandchildren, Rachel, Rebecca, and Danny; her siblings, Gale of Minnesota and Marcia of England; their spouses, Barbara and David; and many other dear relatives. We wish to thank Bonnie and Micha for their faithful friendship, and Grace for her loving care. Services will be held at a later date at Lac qui Parle Lutheran Church, MN. Jeannine Blanchard passed away on March 6, 2019, in Fresno, at the age of 86, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. She was born on September 26, 1932, at home on a farm near Dawson, Minnesota. She was the first of three children born to Bud and Selma Torstenson. Jeannine grew up on the farm, surrounded by a loving extended Norwegian family. She attended a one-room country grade school, arriving by horse and sleigh with her father in the winter. She was confirmed at age 13 at Lac qui Parle Lutheran Church, and then attended high school in Dawson, where it was said she was "lovely to look at, delightful to know." She attended Augsburg College in Minneapolis and nursing school at St. Barnabas Hospital, graduating with an R.N. degree in 1952. She worked as a surgical nurse at North Memorial Hospital for several years. Jeannine married Robert Blanchard on August 4, 1956, at Lac qui Parle Lutheran Church, and the couple bought a home near Lake of the Isles in Minneapolis. They had two children, Dan and Sara. The family moved to El Centro, CA in 1965, and then to Fresno in 1967, where Jeannine got her master's degree and worked for many years at the Central California Blood Center. Jeannine lived a life of adventure, curiosity, learning, and friendship. She loved literature and music, and was an avid traveler, reader, book club member, and tennis player. She sang in church choirs, served as a PEO member, belonged to Bethel Lutheran Church, and participated in the National Society of Arts and Letters with her husband for many years. She took her children to Europe, to her ancestral home in Norway, and to her parents' farm every summer. She had a courageous, faithful, and steadfast spirit, and she will be deeply missed. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert, and is survived by her children, Dan of San Diego and Sara of Fresno; their spouses, Jennifer and David; her grandchildren, Rachel, Rebecca, and Danny; her siblings, Gale of Minnesota and Marcia of England; their spouses, Barbara and David; and many other dear relatives. We wish to thank Bonnie and Micha for their faithful friendship, and Grace for her loving care. Services will be held at a later date at Lac qui Parle Lutheran Church, MN. Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close