Jearren Kenner

Jearren (Jeri) Dale Stallings Kenner passed peacefully in Saratoga on July 20th after courageously battling Parkinson's disease and Cancer. Jearren graduated Carmel High School before going on to receive a double major in Biology and Invertebrate Zoology. She went on to be laboratory scientist. Her keen mind and love of people and nature prompted her to volunteer at Monarch Butterfly Preserve and the Joseph M. Long Marine Laboratory educational facility in Santa Cruz. The family invites you to please share a memory at forevermissed.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store