Jeffrey David Blomgren Born June 5, 1959 in Delano, CA; Died January 12, 2020 in Fresno. Jeff Blomgren was born in Delano, CA and joined his parents Glen and Gwen Blomgren and two brothers Kinsey and Erik Blomgren at home. He was a very kind, helpful, generous and loving person and a friend to all. From Delano, his family moved to Fresno in 1962 when his father, Glen, was hired as a professor by Fresno State College. Jeff attended Vinland Elementary School, earned college credits in Psychology and Recreation at Hoover High School in Fresno where he graduated in 1978 and immediately enlisted in the Army June 20, 1978. Jeff was stationed in Alaska and worked as a clinical specialist and nurses' aid in intensive care, coronary care and burn unit. He received a certificate of Outstanding Achievement for Competence, Effectiveness and Attitude for work performed. In 1981 he was honorably discharged from the Army and worked for a year at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, Alaska as a nurses' aid in the Psychiatric ward. He then moved back to the San Joaquin Valley where he became a licensed A&P mechanic trained at Kings River Community College in Reedley. He worked as a line man at Wofford Flying service, fueling small and large planes until 1984 when two commercial pilots sought him out to tell him United Airlines was hiring mechanics in San Francisco and urged him to go apply for a job. He was immediately hired by United Airlines in South San Francisco and worked there for 35 years, advancing to Safety Coordinator and earning a Division Award for Hangar Safety, along with awards for Mechanic competence. He was forced to retire in 2018 because of health problems. In 1988 while working for United, he and Sandra Jean Call were married in Lake Tahoe and enjoyed 30 years together before she died in 2017. The marriage brought him additional joy as he also became a step father to her two children, Ali Hadjian and Brandy Flores. Jeff is Survived by his Mother, Gwen, Step son Ali and Step Daughter Brandy, His Brothers, Kinsey and his wife Debra, and Erik and his wife Susan, 3 nephews, 1 niece, 4 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. A celebration of life will be held in the early summer for family and friends outdoors in the Sierra mountains where he loved to backpack with his family and friends. Place and time to be announced later.