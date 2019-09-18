Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jay Chapel Funeral Directors 1121 Roberts Avenue Madera , CA 93637 (559)-674-8814 Celebration of Life 10:30 AM Fourth Street Church of God 222 North N Street Madera , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jeffrey Marvin Schmall was born on March 9, 1958 in Madera, California and passed away at his Madera home on September 11, 2019 after fighting a long, hard battle against leukemia. Jeffrey was born and raised by Marvin and Jeanne Schmall of Madera, California. He attended Eastin-Arcola Elementary and graduated from Madera High School, Class of 1976. He attended Cal Poly State University, San Luis Obispo and studied Metallurgical Engineering. During that time, he married Lisa McDaniel, who had a longtime crush on Jeffrey. They started a family and raised two daughters on their ranch in Madera. Jeffrey was a farmer, as well as a Quality Control Inspector. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father and known by his granddaughters as "Papa J". He enjoyed fishing, hunting, farming, and most of all spending time with his family. He will be missed dearly by his devoted wife of 39 years, Lisa Schmall, his daughter Nicole Mendrin and her husband Allen, his daughter Jordan Schmall, his beloved granddaughters Ashlynn and Peyton Mendrin, his loving parents Marvin and Jeanne Schmall, his sister Kristi Sagouspé and her husband Kevin, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Dr. Robert Lemon and the cCARE Cancer Center staff and the nurses of the Infusion Room at Saint Agnes Hospital. Remembrances may be made in Jeffrey's honor to: cCARE Connects Foundation: 1510 East Herndon Avenue #310, Fresno, California, 93720 or The : https://www.crowdrise.com/o/en /campaign/in-memory-of-jeffrey-schmall Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:30am, at Fourth Street Church of God, 222 North N Street, Madera, California 93637. Jay Chapel, 1121 Roberts Avenue, Madera, California (559)674-8814 Jeffrey Marvin Schmall was born on March 9, 1958 in Madera, California and passed away at his Madera home on September 11, 2019 after fighting a long, hard battle against leukemia. Jeffrey was born and raised by Marvin and Jeanne Schmall of Madera, California. He attended Eastin-Arcola Elementary and graduated from Madera High School, Class of 1976. He attended Cal Poly State University, San Luis Obispo and studied Metallurgical Engineering. During that time, he married Lisa McDaniel, who had a longtime crush on Jeffrey. They started a family and raised two daughters on their ranch in Madera. Jeffrey was a farmer, as well as a Quality Control Inspector. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father and known by his granddaughters as "Papa J". He enjoyed fishing, hunting, farming, and most of all spending time with his family. He will be missed dearly by his devoted wife of 39 years, Lisa Schmall, his daughter Nicole Mendrin and her husband Allen, his daughter Jordan Schmall, his beloved granddaughters Ashlynn and Peyton Mendrin, his loving parents Marvin and Jeanne Schmall, his sister Kristi Sagouspé and her husband Kevin, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Dr. Robert Lemon and the cCARE Cancer Center staff and the nurses of the Infusion Room at Saint Agnes Hospital. Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.