Service Information
Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
3000 E. Tulare Street
Fresno , CA 93721
(559)-320-1111
Visitation
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Saints Community Church of God in Christ
3740 Ashlan Ave.
Fresno , CA
Obituary

Our beloved Jenetta, otherwise known as Jan to friends and loved ones departed this life at the youthful age of 64-years, on Tuesday, May 21st at 1:09am. She was a phenomenally wise and virtuous woman who loved the Lord and her family. To say she was a great cook would be an understatement. She could make a blind man see and a crippled woman dance with her cooking. She placed every bit of love into her cooking, with a dash of arrogance. To know her is to love her. You can't think of her without a smile gracing your face. If you knew her, you know she never met a stranger. She'd bring the feeble home from the hospital, having us giving her the side-eye on many occasions, but as young adults we later understood it. Her heart was so big, and she didn't want anyone to feel unloved. She was the life of the atmosphere in which she dwelled and could make you laugh like there's no tomorrow. Jan was a good mother, and a GREATER grandmother. Her grandchildren were the real babies. She truly loved hard. Jan lost her battle with Pancreatic Cancer on May 21, 2019. Though this process she gained a profound love and comfort with GOD which allowed her to transition in peace. During this transition, GOD gave her a job offer accompanied with a sign-on bonus that she could not refuse. A reunion with family and friends whom she's not seen in years. Her new mission takes on God's work in perfect peace, beyond our understanding. Her philosophy was "what you put out you'll get back ten-fold so do what's right!" Jan was born to Herbert and Carlean Goodwin in Madera, California March 25, 1955, the youngest of their two children. Jan's early childhood education took place in Fresno, at Erwin, Franklin and Edison High and School. The transitioned into a young woman and lived her early adulthood in Fresno, California, respectively. Later living in Stockton, Patterson and Escondido, California. As a young adult she got her initial caregiver chops by caring for her great-grandparents and grandparents. In so doing that great task God sowed a seed of nurturing in her. From that seed she blossomed and went on to be a CNA, an Alzheimer's Technician and a Hospice Nurse as her final flight. At varying times in her career, she went on to work in the trauma center at UMC of Fresno, California, Kelly Nursing & Medical Staffing and Saint Agnes Hospital. She was born with a great deal of empathy and compassion. The empathy, love and compassion, she had for her patients went unmatched. To the family of her many of patients, Jan remained family for many years to come. Ensuring her patients felt they were respected, valued, and loved was a task where she did not falter. She ensured that they felt they were the most important person in the world in that moment and oftentimes ushered the faithless to God after meeting her. Jan was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Carlean Goodwin; Her Stepmother Erma Jean Goodwin, Sister Joyce Goodwin-Franklin, Brothers, Herbert and Keith P. Goodwin, Raymond and Frank Wade and her Uncle George Vance Goodwin. Jan is survived by her husband Jesse R. Dews, Sr., Daughter Monique Jones of Escondido, CA; Sons Ray A. Lee of Escondido, CA, Mawuena K. Taylor of Chula Vista, CA, Jesse R. Dews, Jr. of Loma Linda, CA, Sisters, Martha Lee Taylor and Antoinette Goodwin-Beckton of Fresno, CA, Lakenya Goodwin-Chatman of Atlanta, GA, Jessica Goodwin of Phoenix, AZ, Brother Robert Wade of Fresno, CA Brothers Duchun and Donte Goodwin of Fresno, CA, 20-Grandchildren and a host of other relatives, family and friends. Special children and grandchildren brought to me by love in Gods way. Elouise Jones-Green, Leon Jones Jr., Della M. Jones, Leon Jones III, Latisha D. 