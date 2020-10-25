Jennie B. Escalante

June 1, 1936 - October 11, 2020

Fresno, California - Jennie Baiza Escalante was born in Visalia, Ca and passed on in her home on October 11, 2020. Jennie was lovingly cared for by her family along with the support of Hinds Hospice. We believe she was eagerly greeted by her Savior and many loved ones as she entered her heavenly home. This beautiful woman was incredibly loving, kind, and had a joyful spirit. Her love and generosity were boundless. We love you Mom, and we know you loved us more!

Jennie is preceded in death by her husband, Mac Escalante, and her daughters Teri Vasquez and Patsy Contreras. She is survived by her children, Max Escalante, Leonard Escalante, Susan Evans, and her husband Chuck Evans; twelve grandchildren and several great and great-great grandchildren.

A family graveside service will be held on Friday, October 30th, with an outdoor luncheon to follow. Please contact the family for details.





