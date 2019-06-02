Jennie entered into rest on January 18, 2019. She was born June 7, 1940 in Fontana, CA to Felix Guzman & Maria Del Rosario Guzman. The family later moved to Modesto where Jennie graduated high school, modeled and worked at a cannery. She married Jim Holmes in 1960 and they had two daughters. Once the girls were in school Jennie returned to work, including Jenny Craig where she excelled as a weight loss counselor. She later joined TOPS and made many lifelong friends. The family traveled and lived in several states, but kept their home in Fresno. Jennie enjoyed crafting, shopping & reading. She is survived by brothers Manuel, Tony & Carroll, daughters Kari & Myla, dear friend Sue Engelmann and numerous relatives. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 AM on June 7 at New Heights Church in Fresno.