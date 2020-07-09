On Friday, June 26, 2020, Jerry Paul Dye, loving husband and father passed away at the age of 78. Jerry is survived by his wife, Donna Dye; son Craig Dye (Charlene); brother Randy Dye; grandchild Brian Ferguson (Rachelle); grandchild Steven Dye; grandchild Hana Moumtzoglou (Jason); grandchild Brittany Ferguson; grandchild Bryanna Ferguson; Grandchild Jesse Dye; grandchild Bethany Dye. Jerry also leaves behind seven great grandchildren to honor his memory. J erry was preceded in death by his; daughter Sherry Ferguson and son-in-law Sheldon Ferguson. Born in Fresno County in 1941, Jerry was the second of four children born to a family of Midwestern natives. At 17, Jerry enlisted in the Air Force and was deployed to Turkey, where he met his wife, Donna Morley, in 1961. After marrying in the Spring of 1962, the Dyes returned to the United States and later announced the birth of their first child, Sherry, in 1963, followed by their son, Craig, in 1965. Many of Jerry's great accomplishments and honors came within his career at the Fresno County Police Department, where he courageously devoted himself to law enforcement from 1969 through medical retirement in 1983. Jerry served his community as a Patrolman, Motors Officer, Specialized Enforcement Section (SES) Officer, SWAT Sniper, and finally as Seargeant in 1979. Jerry continued investigative work for the county and with former colleagues throughout his later life, establishing a successful business, Kraus and Dye Investigations, which he savored through retirement. Active and skillful in nature, Jerry was an accomplished weightlifter, golfer, biker, fisherman and huntsman, and was fortunate enough to travel the world throughout his life. He enjoyed to drink, banter, and raise hell with those he valued. Jerry settled into retirement in his oceanfront home in Cayucos, CA where he lived his final days socializing and traveling with friends and family, visiting with his beloved grand and great grandkids, and spoiling his pup over his daily dose of political news.

