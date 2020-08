Jerry Lee Ellis,58, passed into Heaven on 8-3-20. He is survived by his beloved wife, Michelle, beloved children, Hannah, Addison, Ian, two grandchildren, preceded in death by infant son,Noah. Jerry was a very kind and loving man, always willing to help others. He was a man of integrity. The world is less noble and less kind with Jerry's passing. Graveside services, 8-13-20, at Clovis Cemetery, 9:00AM with social distancing,masks required.

