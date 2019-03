2 brothers, 1 sister, 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents and a grandson. The service will be held Mon. March 18th at 10:00, Calvary Worship Center 4581 E. Dakota, Fresno. He will be laid to rest at Redbank Cemetery, Clovis. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to: The Fellowship of Christian Athletes 1175 Shaw Ave. #104-370 Clovis, CA 93612

Jerry is survived by his wife, Janell Hurst and children Kim Payne and husband Randi, Brad Hurst and wife Jenni, Joni Frey and husband Russ, CynDee Smith and husband Steve, Mendy Postler and husband Rob, a nephew, Chad Hurst, a niece, Kellie Harmon,