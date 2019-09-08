Jerry Michael Hare

Obituary
Jerry passed away August 26, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. He graduated from Central High School in 1964 and then he enlisted in the Army where he served four tours. Jerry leaves behind his loving wife, Graciela; daughter, France; daughter-in-law, Jennifer; 6 grandchildren, 2 aunts, cousins, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, and many friends. Jerry will be remembered as an honorable man who lived by his word. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at 10 AM at Chapel of the Light.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 8, 2019
